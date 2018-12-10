ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Fairbanks police say an officer has resigned after admitting that he stole up to $80 from a lost wallet that was turned over to him.
Police say Manuel Beza resigned on Friday. He could not be reached for comment Monday.
Police spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch says the state Office of Special Prosecutions is reviewing the case.
Police say a local man who found the wallet Nov. 23 turned it over to Beza. The man told police the wallet contained about $120 when he gave it to Beza.
The wallet owner later told the local man there was no cash in the wallet when it was retrieved.
Police say Beza initially denied taking any money but later said he took between $60 and $80.