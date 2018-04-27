FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — An 18-year-old Fairbanks man faces weapons charges after allegedly stealing guns from his aunt and taking one to school on the day other students planned a walk out to protest gun violence.

Jared Christopher Cagwin faces theft and weapons misconduct charges in the April 20 incident, which was also the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shootings in Colorado

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Cagwin.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports his aunt called troopers about five guns stolen from her locked gun safe. She also warned troopers she feared something bad would happen because of the walkout.

Troopers found a .45-caliber pistol and ammunition in Cagwin’s car in the school lot. The other firearms were reported missing.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com