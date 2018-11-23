FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Fairbanks man died when his car crashed northwest of the city.
Alaska State Troopers say 56-year-old Jose Raul Santiago died Wednesday night.
Santiago at around 7 p.m. was driving on Ballaine Road. His car left the roadway, entered an embankment and crashed into an elevated driveway.
Santiago was not wearing a seat belt. The impact ejected him from the driver’s seat onto the passenger’s side floor board.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Indian island police struggle to get body of American
- APNewsBreak: Obama's book sells 1.4 million copies in a week
- American is killed by bow and arrow on remote island in India
- Cut off from the world, an Indian island remains a mystery
- Why the announcement of a looming white minority makes demographers nervous
Troopers say icy roads and excessive speed contributed to the crash.