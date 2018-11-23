FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Fairbanks man died when his car crashed northwest of the city.

Alaska State Troopers say 56-year-old Jose Raul Santiago died Wednesday night.

Santiago at around 7 p.m. was driving on Ballaine Road. His car left the roadway, entered an embankment and crashed into an elevated driveway.

Santiago was not wearing a seat belt. The impact ejected him from the driver’s seat onto the passenger’s side floor board.

Troopers say icy roads and excessive speed contributed to the crash.