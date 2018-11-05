Share story

By
The Associated Press

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Fairbanks man died when his pickup left a roadway and struck trees east of North Pole.

Alaska State Troopers say 33-year-old Bryce Benson died Sunday night.

Troopers say Benson just before 11 p.m. was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control on ice. The truck left the roadway and hit a row of trees.

The impact ejected Benson from the truck.

Emergency responders found Benson underneath the pickup. They transported him to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Benson was not using a seat belt.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

