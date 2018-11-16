FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Fairbanks has impounded a truck that was hauling an early 20th century building back to its original home in the former railroad town of Chena.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the building was donated to Alaska State Parks, which planned to display it at the old Chena town site.

Fairbanks spokeswoman Teal Soden says the truck transporting the structure lacked insurance, hadn’t been registered in years and was not properly lighted or marked.

The truck and cargo were taken the city’s impound lot.

Soden says the driver is working with the city to get the truck back.

Brooks Ludwig, a regional supervisor for Alaska State Parks, says he’s seeking to use a state trailer to deliver the building to Chena.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com