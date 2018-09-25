FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Fairbanks officials have greenlighted a contract that could lead to a reality TV show highlighting the city’s police department.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the city council approved Mayor Jim Matherly’s request Monday to partner with Engle Entertainment on a show featuring people who moved to Alaska for careers in law enforcement.

Matherly and Police Chief Eric Jewkes are hoping the program can aid the department’s recruitment efforts.

According to the city resolution, the only cost to Fairbanks will be the time staff work with producers on the project.

Fairbanks Attorney Paul Ewers told council members that Jewkes would have final editorial control over the footage that gets used in episodes.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com