FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A draft proposal outlines plans for the Fairbanks North Star Borough to become more sustainable by boosting food security, reducing energy consumption and minimizing waste.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the borough is taking public comment on the Sustainability Commission’s plan through Wednesday.
The plan includes goals of increasing local food production, promoting the use of solar panels, and diverting 25 percent of waste from the landfill by 2025. The plan does not detail how the goals will be met.
The Sustainability Commission was created in 2017 to replace and broadened the Recycling Commission.
Commission member Jimmy Fox says the community has a desire “to be more conservative with our food, materials and energy.”
The plan is expected to be finalized in January.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com