FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has announced an emergency order to shorten the moose hunting season.

The Daily News-Miner reports that the department’s announcement last week made the season 25 percent shorter than last year in much of the road-accessible land closest to Fairbanks. The season in Game Management Unit 20B will be Sept. 1-15 for Alaska residents and Sept. 5-15 for nonresidents.

The department reports it is shortening the season this year because the moose population in that area has a sex ratio of 17 bulls to 100 cows, well below the department’s goal of 30-to-100.

Fairbanks Area Biologist Tony Hollis said the “bull-to-cow ratio has been declining for the last several years and is likely due to the harvest rate that is too high for this population.”

