FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The Fairbanks borough has commissioned a $458,000 chimney smoke scrubber testing program as it look for ways to improve air quality.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the Fairbanks North Star Borough voted unanimously in favor of the testing Thursday following overwhelming testimony on smoke scrubbing technology.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered the borough to bring down levels of PM2.5, a toxic particulate found in emission, by the end of 2019.
Preliminary testing of the smoke scrubbing technology conducted by Citizens for Clean Air, a private group, showed 50- to 60-percent emissions reduction.
The borough wants to confirm the technology’s air quality benefits before incorporating it into its air quality program.
The borough will conduct a bidding process to determine which brand of smoke scrubbing device to test.
