GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Failed Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama says he doesn’t plan to run for office again, adding he has filed a new lawsuit over allegations of sexual misconduct that helped derail his 2017 campaign.

At a news conference in Gadsden, Moore said Monday that he has no plans to run for any office again, including governor.

But the Republican says he’s filed a complaint over allegations that roiled last year’s special Senate election against Democrat Doug Jones, who won. He says the defamation suit names four women, one man and 19 unnamed defendants.

Moore says he’s the innocent victim of a political conspiracy.

Women came forward during the campaign claiming Moore made sexual advances on them years ago when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers.