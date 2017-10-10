YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The faculty union at Youngstown State University in northeast Ohio says union members have approved a tentative agreement for a three-year contract that includes salary increases.

The Vindicator reports that faculty members approved the tentative agreement with university administration on Monday.

The agreement includes base salary increases, increases for minimum salaries, and a flattened employee insurance contribution, among other items. The contract period lasts until 2020.

Union president A.J. Sumell says there were 174 votes in favor of the agreement, nine votes against it and one abstention.

A message seeking comment from YSU’s administration was left at university offices.

___

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com