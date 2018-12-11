BERLIN (AP) — A street in a western German town got a repaving worthy of fictional candy maker Willy Wonka when a ton of chocolate flowed out of a factory and solidified.
The German newspaper Soester Anzeiger reported Tuesday that a “small technical defect” involving a storage tank caused the sweet and sticky spill from the DreiMeister chocolate factory in Westoennen.
After hitting the chilly pavement, the milk chocolate quickly hardened. About 25 firefighters got the job of prying the coating off with shovels and using hot water and torches to remove remaining bits from cracks and holes.
Company boss Markus Luckey told the Anzeiger the factory would be back in action on Wednesday. Luckey said if the spill had happened closer to Christmas, “that would have been a catastrophe.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Justices won't hear states' appeal over Planned Parenthood
- Dog that waited weeks in ruins of California wildfire is reunited with owner WATCH
- Need a transplant? First you'll need to prove you can afford it
- Trump blames lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money 'liability'
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death