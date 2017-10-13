MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fact-finding expedition to New Orleans’ Bourbon Street cost a Tennessee city nearly $9,000.
The Commercial Appeal reports expense reports released Tuesday from the Beale Street Task Force indicate that coach flights, hotel rooms, restaurants, ground transportation, parking, printing and convenience store stops generated $8,930 in expenses among four Memphis council members and three city employees.
They met with New Orleans public officials and toured the French Quarter during the Aug. 10-13 trip. The task force will present recommendations on Beale Street operations to the council on Tuesday, including advisement to keep the $5 cover charge or institute a similar fee.
The council will vote Tuesday on whether to continue charging the cover to enter on Saturday night during peak tourism months, designed to keep minors away and prevent overcrowding.
Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com