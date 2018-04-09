MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — An official says the speaker of Somalia’s parliament has resigned, ending weeks of a political crisis that donors feared might threaten recent security and political gains in the country.

Abdiweli Mudey, the deputy speaker of Somalia’s national assembly, confirmed Monday that Speaker Mohamed Osman Jawari had submitted his resignation letter to Somalia’s president.

Jawari had previously resisted calls for his resignation, which came hours before legislators were due to start proceedings on a vote of no confidence against him.

Lawmakers accused him of abusing his power and blocking constitutional reforms.