PRAGUE (AP) — Prague’s Jewish Museum has launched a new project to honor the victims of the Holocaust.
Starting on Monday, the faces of some Czech Jews who were killed by the Nazis during World War II are being projected on the outer wall of a Jewish bath at the Pinkas Synagogue after it gets dark.
The synagogue’s inside walls bear the names of almost 80,000 victims.
Jana Splichalova from the museum’s department of Shoah history says that “our goal was to give a name a face.”
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington’s loss at Arizona State WATCH
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
Monday’s projection included the faces of 52 people screened repeatedly in a five-minute loop.
The museum has received thousands of photos and other personal belongings from the relatives and contemporaries and will gradually add more photo loops.