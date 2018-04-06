According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, anyone who seeks to purchase a political or “issue ad” on the social network will need to verify who they are and where they are located.

Facebook announced a slew of changes Friday to increase transparency on who is allowed to purchase political advertisements on its platform. The changes were announced just days before Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s chief executive, is to testify before Congress.

Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post that anyone who seeks to purchase a political or “issue ad” on the social network will need to verify who they are and where they are located. Zuckerberg says this action was necessary to ensure fairer elections around the globe in the next year, including the November midterm elections in the United States.

The verification process will begin in the United States and expand into other countries soon, according to Zuckerberg. Facebook broadly defined an “issue ad” as one addressing hot-button political topics and will work with third parties to develop a list of these issues.

“With important elections coming up in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, India, Pakistan and more countries in the next year, one of my top priorities for 2018 is making sure we support positive discourse and prevent interference in these elections,” Zuckerberg wrote. “To get verified, advertisers will need to confirm their identity and location. Any advertiser who doesn’t pass will be prohibited from running political or issue ads.”

Facebook will also highlight political advertisements as such to avoid confusion in the news feed. On top of every political advertisement, Facebook will label ads with “political ad” on the top left corner of the post and show who paid for it. This feature will roll out in the United States later in the spring.

Facebook says that in Canada, it has been testing a new feature that allows users to see what ads a large page — a public profile specifically created for businesses, brands and organizations — is running. The company plans to launch this feature, called “view ads,” globally by June.

Facebook’s new verification process will also account for managers of these pages with a large user base. Managers will need to verify who they are and where they are located to be able to post content on their page.

Officials say Russian agents used pages to pose as Americans on different sides of the political spectrum in an attempt to spread misinformation before the 2016 election.

“These steps by themselves won’t stop all people trying to game the system. But they will make it a lot harder for anyone to do what the Russians did during the 2016 election and use fake accounts and pages to run ads,” Zuckerberg said in his post.

Zuckerberg and Facebook have been churning out changes to Facebook’s data practices this week, ahead of his congressional testimony. Facebook announced updates to its data policy and proposed updates — subject to user feedback — on its terms of service earlier this week.

In a statement Wednesday that revealed that up to 87 million Facebook users’ information may have been improperly collected by political-data firm Cambridge Analytica, Facebook announced more changes to better protect user profiles from being targeted and scraped.

Starting at the end of October 2017, officials from Facebook (and Google and Twitter) testified in front of Congress about possible Russian election meddling enabled by their platforms. In February, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III charged Russia’s Internet Research Agency, the so-called troll factory that spread misinformation amid the 2016 election, with election interference. Facebook recently removed 270 accounts associated with the troll farm.