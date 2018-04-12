SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it will stop spending money to fight a California initiative aimed at increasing data privacy.

The company contributed $200,000 in February to a committee opposing the “California Consumer Privacy Act,” whose backers are gathering signatures to put it on the November ballot.

Facebook’s Wednesday statement comes as chief executive Mark Zuckerberg faces questions from Congress about the company’s handling of user data.

The measure would require companies to disclose, upon request, what types of personal information they collect about someone and if they’ve sold it. It would let consumers opt out of having their data sold.

Critics say the measure is “deeply flawed” and will “disconnect California.”

Google, AT&T, Verizon and Comcast also oppose it. Facebook says it will support “reasonable privacy measures in California.”