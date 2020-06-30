Facebook on Tuesday removed hundreds of accounts and groups associated with a violent network of the far-right “boogaloo” movement whose followers have been linked to violence that disrupted mostly peaceful protests around the United States.

Facebook said it was designating the part of the boogaloo movement that advocates violence as a “dangerous organization” and had taken down 220 accounts, 28 pages, 106 groups and 95 Instagram accounts associated with it.

The social media platform said it also had removed 400 more Facebook accounts and more than 100 additional groups that supported or praised the violent network.

Facebook’s move against the boogaloo movement came after federal prosecutors charged several adherents of the movement with crimes across the U.S., including the murder of a security officer at a federal courthouse in Oakland, Calif., and a plot to use explosives at a demonstration in Las Vegas, protesting the police killing of George Floyd.

The loosely organized boogaloo movement – named after a break dancing movie from the 1980s – has existed in some form for years, but has come to the forefront of national awareness in the past month as unrest roiled the nation, first, during protests opposing stay-at-home orders across the country, and then as Black Lives Matter protests protested the police killings of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

The boogaloos, or Boogaloo Bois as they are sometimes called, insist a second civil war is inevitable. The trademark Hawaiian shirts worn by some members came from an adaptation of the name, “Big Luau” that is used by some supporters online.

Facebook said that before Tuesday it had removed more than 800 boogaloo-related posts for violating its policy against inciting violence and had stopped promoting connected groups and pages. Facebook said Tuesday’s action was prompted by federal criminal charges against boogaloo adherents and the realization that many violent boogaloo posts remained on the platform. The Post chronicled the continued boogaloo presence on Facebook in a story last week.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said in a memo last week that the government would create a task force to counter “anti-government extremists,” including those associated with the boogaloo movement, as well as those associated with the far-left antifa movement. President Trump and other government officials have pointed to antifa as a major instigator of violence at the mostly peaceful protests in the past month, but experts have said the government needs to devote more resources to investigate heavily armed right-wing extremist groups such as the boogaloos.

Federal prosecutors charged one boogaloo supporter, Steven Carrillo, with the killing of a security guard at a federal courthouse in Oakland last month. Carrillo allegedly drew the word “Boog” in blood on a stolen car. In Las Vegas, three men that prosecutors say are connected to the boogaloo movement are charged with conspiracy to damage and destroy by fire and explosive.

“They wanted to use the momentum of the George Floyd death in police custody in the City of Minneapolis to hopefully stir enough confusion and excitement, that others see the two explosions and police presence and begin to riot in the streets out of anger,” a federal criminal complaint read.

Facebook said its takedown Tuesday was more coordinated than its usual enforcement measures and involved a large team from within the company that focuses on identifying and banning terrorist and hate organizations. It was the second major action this month against right-wing extremists; earlier this month the platform removed hundreds of accounts and pages associated with the extremist groups Proud Boys and American Guard. In March, Facebook removed removed dozens of accounts associated with the white supremacist group Northwest Front.

“As we do following other designations, we will now work to identify where to strengthen how we enforce our policy against this banned network and identify attempts by the violent U.S. anti-government network to return to our platform,” the company wrote in a post announcing its boogaloo takedown.

Facebook noted this does not mean all boogaloo content is prohibited on its site – but any posts or symbols that are tied to or support the violent boogaloo network will be banned.