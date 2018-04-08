CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Local and federal officials say a single-engine airplane landed on a South Carolina beach so the pilot could take a picture.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-12 landed on a beach on Sullivan’s Island on Saturday.
FAA spokesman Jim Peters cited police who said the pilot took pictures and then took off before officers could catch him.
Peters said the FAA is investigating whether the landed was legal.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide VIEW
- Hannity vows to bash Kimmel until he apologizes to 1st lady
___
Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com