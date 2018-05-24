PHOENIX (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is making more changes to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport departure routes under an agreement to provide aircraft noise relief to residents of historic neighborhoods.

The FAA says changes implemented Thursday complete the first step of a two-step plan to approximate westerly departure routes that were used before 2014 changes prompted complaints and lawsuits.

A 2017 court order resulted in a plan to largely revert to the old routes.

The changes implemented Thursday are for planes departing westward and then turning south. The FAA in March made changes for aircraft taking off to the west and then either continuing westward or turning north.

The 2017 ruling said the FAA was “arbitrary and capricious” in making the 2014 changes as part of an air traffic modernization plan.