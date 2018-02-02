PHOENIX (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has scheduled public hearings next week on a plan that aims to resolve a flap over noisy takeoffs and landings.
The problems began after flight procedure changes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport about three years ago.
The FAA and the city of Phoenix and historic neighborhoods that fought the increased noise filed a joint petition late last year asking the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington to accept a plan for resolving the dispute.
Under the plan, the FAA would reach out to residents while temporarily resuming previous departure routes.
The 5 p.m. hearings will be in cafeterias at Maryvale High School in Phoenix on Tuesday, at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen Village on Wednesday and at Horizon High School in Scottsdale on Thursday.