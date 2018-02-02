PHOENIX (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has scheduled public hearings next week on a plan that aims to resolve a flap over noisy takeoffs and landings.
The problems began after flight procedure changes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport about three years ago.
The FAA and the city of Phoenix and historic neighborhoods that fought the increased noise filed a joint petition late last year asking the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington to accept a plan for resolving the dispute.
Under the plan, the FAA would reach out to residents while temporarily resuming previous departure routes.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- Ed Murray’s time as Seattle mayor boosted his pension past $100,000 a year for life
- Texts and emails reveal behind-the-scenes battles as Ed Murray tried to save his career
- Hope Hicks shoves President Trump's State of the Union address off center stage | This Week in Trump
The 5 p.m. hearings will be in cafeterias at Maryvale High School in Phoenix on Tuesday, at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen Village on Wednesday and at Horizon High School in Scottsdale on Thursday.