NEW YORK (AP) — A helicopter has crashed in New York City’s East River.
A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is “reportedly inverted in the water.”
It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
No other information has been released.