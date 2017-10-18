PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal aviation official is contradicting the Portland International Jetport’s contention that radar malfunctions could be contributing to noise complaints by forcing airliners to fly over residential neighborhoods.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Jim Peters says there have been no radar outages that change the direction in which airplanes take off and land at the Portland airport.

Peters says flight patterns and procedures are determined by factors like runway availability, wind direction and weather, but not radar.

South Portland residents have been told that federal radar problems are the reason for an apparent increase in loud, low-flying aircraft over their neighborhoods.

Jetport Director Paul Bradbury says the airport is now seeking more information and trying to verify whether noise complaints are actually rising.

