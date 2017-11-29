ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque cinema drone company says the Federal Aviation Administration has issued it a waiver that will allow it to fly drones over cast and crews on film locations.
Flytcam Motion Pictures Managing Partner Luke Davis says they are the first cinema drone company to get such a waiver from the FAA.
The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday the waiver will allow the company to get aerial shots they could not have gotten otherwise.
Davis says the company has been helping the FAA write regulations for drone flying for a few years.
Most Read Stories
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- It’s hard to imagine, but Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor may have played his last NFL snap
- Seattle school-bus drivers plan one-day strike Wednesday
According to Davis, CNN was previously unsuccessful in getting the waiver from the FAA.
___
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com