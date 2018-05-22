BOSTON (AP) — Supporters of legislation that would allow for the temporary removal of firearms from people who are considered a risk to themselves or others say it will help make Massachusetts communities safer.
Critics say the proposal scheduled for House debate on Wednesday is little more than a “gun confiscation” bill and they’re urging lawmakers to vote against it.
Under the measure, a relative or local police officer could petition a court for an extreme risk protection order if they believe a legal gun owner is exhibiting dangerous or unstable behavior.
Democratic Rep. Marjorie Decker, the lead sponsor of the so-called “red flag” bill, calls it a “measured and reasonable approach” to help save lives.
The Gun Owners Action League says the bill fails to address underlying mental health issues.