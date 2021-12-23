First, it was fires fueled by a heat wave, then came the fall floods, and now it’s a deep freeze.

A blast of extremely cold air with anomalous readings up to 40 degrees below normal will surge into the Pacific Northwest next week, bringing frigid temperatures and a chance of snow for Portland and Seattle.

The incoming cold reflects a contrast against what has been a springlike month over most of the continental United States. At least four major pulses of warm air have brought record-breaking temperatures and severe weather to the nation, including a string of exceptionally potent and deadly tornadoes across the mid-South. Less than a week later, a destructive derecho brought violent winds to much of the central Plains, Corn Belt and Upper Midwest.

Now a pattern shake-up could bring a divisive clash of the air masses that will last into the new year, with winter’s chill dominating in the west and sending periodic insurgences of mildness east. It’s a recipe for unsettled and active weather in the transition zone between the air masses, with storminess possible.

Bob Henson, a meteorologist and contributor to The Washington Post, made note of the incredible temperature dichotomy dividing the continent on Twitter. Edmonton, Alberta, may see a high of minus-8 degrees on Christmas Day at the same time that Dallas sets records in the 80s.

The main frosty air mass has yet to gather, its consolidation predicated on events unfolding at the atmosphere’s mid-levels. A zone of cold air and low pressure several miles above the ground stretches from near Nunavut, Canada, to several thousand miles west of the Baja Peninsula. The lengthy disturbance in the atmosphere is thin and diffuse, but it will gather into a more potent upper-air disturbance off the coast of British Columbia on Christmas Eve.

The upper-level low-pressure area will intensify a surface disturbance, which will draw cool air southward. Those northerly winds will be reinforced by strong high pressure north of Vancouver. The sharp pressure gradient, or change in air pressure with distance, will reinforce a breezy bone-chilling flow. Then another surface low-pressure center will form over the Columbia River Basin toward Monday or Tuesday of next week, further tugging down additional cold from Canada.

The weather in Canada will do Canada things, with the coldest air set to park over British Columbia, Alberta and southern Saskatchewan. The duration of the cold, lasting through much of next week, may be exceptional. “If you’re under the age of 50, this could be the longest cold-snap you’ve experienced in Southern B.C.,” tweeted Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist for Canada’s Weather Network.

Freezing highs and periodic snow showers are predicted in Vancouver from Sunday through the middle of next week.

Exactly how much of this cold spills south into the U.S. is still uncertain, but it’s probable areas along the northern U.S. border see an icy kiss.

The cold looks to penetrate into Washington State on Monday, peaking in intensity Tuesday through Thursday before relaxing its grip and becoming more thinly-strewn across the western Rockies and the Great Basin of Nevada by late week. Seattle, where the average late December high is around 47 degrees, is only expected to hit 26 or 27 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That would claim a record low maximum temperature for Monday. Overnight lows could dip into the teens.

Portland also normally closer to the mid-40s in late December, probably won’t crack 30 on Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s and could flirt with or tie records.

Farther inland, there will be no moderating marine influence, allowing temperature to drop even lower. In Spokane, Wash., Monday is forecast to have a high around 16, Tuesday 15, and only 13 degrees Wednesday. That’s only two degrees shy of a record Monday. Overnight lows during the period will be near zero.

In Idaho, daytime highs will range in the upper teens to lower 20s, with minus double digits possible in northern Montana by Wednesday. Overnight lows there could reach minus-30 degrees or colder, with negative teens likely in parts of the Dakotas. Anomalously cold weather with overnight lows below zero will also reach Minnesota and Wyoming.

A pair of low-intensity atmospheric rivers will drop southeast from the Gulf of Alaska in the coming days, bringing mountain snow and some lowland rain to the Pacific Northwest intermittently through at least early next week. Portions of California’s Sierra Nevada may be buried beneath more than seven feet of snow with the next batch. Winds will gust up to 100 mph in the highest elevations through Sunday.

Snow showers are likely in Seattle on Sunday, with up to an inch of accumulation possible. A few flakes could fly as early as Saturday night, marking a festive Christmas decoration delivered by the atmosphere. Snow is likely Sunday and Monday in Portland, too, with flurries and snow showers through at the midweek. Snow levels may drop as low as 200 or 300 feet above sea level.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for continued odds of below-average temperatures in the western U.S.; in fact, they list chilly weather as virtually a guarantee for the next two weeks.