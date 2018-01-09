The extended deep freeze that caused misery across New England is over.
The National Weather Service reports that temperatures are warming across the region, and some places could see temperatures in the 50s by week’s end.
That’s a warm respite from subzero cold two days ago.
Forecasters say that through Tuesday, Portland went 15 days without the temperature hitting 32, dating to Christmas Eve. It was a similar situation in Boston, dating to Dec. 26.
Most Read Stories
- The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad
- Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Pierce County sheriff's deputy WATCH
- Sources: Georgia QB Jacob Eason, the former Lake Stevens star, expected to transfer to UW
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Seattle’s Aurora stretch is frozen in time, but voters are turning up the heat on change
They say to enjoy it while it lasts. The new week is expected to bring cooler temperatures.