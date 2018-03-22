MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — This year’s New Hampshire Old House and Barn Expo will feature a talk on the newest “old” buildings.

A session on mid-20th Century architecture on Sunday will emphasize homes from the time as an affordable alternative for first-time buyers.

Sally Zimmerman of Historic New England says the homes feature open floor plans, retro look, and mature trees and plantings.

Other topics at the expo include “Made in the Shade Spaces” and “Cool Cats” and how they can help keep barn owners stay on top of maintenance.

The expo presented by the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance starts Saturday at the Manchester Downtown Hotel.