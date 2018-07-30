SITKA, Alaska (AP) — The low water level at a lake near Sitka led to the discovery of explosive material near the shore.
The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports a person found plastic tubes near a ramp leading into Blue Lake last week and reported the items to the fire department.
Sitka Electric Utility Director Bryan Bertacchi says a licensed explosives handler was hired to remove the material, which was destroyed.
He says the contractor believed the material was older than the last dam project, which was in 2014. He says the water level has been at its lowest since that project.
The U.S. Forest Service closed the road leading to the lake through late last week while the material was removed.
___
Information from: Daily Sitka (Alaska) Sentinel, http://www.sitkasentinel.com/