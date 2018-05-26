NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A bomb squad was called to a Massachusetts fairground to respond to reports of an explosive device.

Western Mass News says an explosive device was found in a vehicle at the Three County Fairgrounds Friday night in Northampton.

A member of the state’s Fire Marshal’s Office says that an IED device was found in the vehicle, but that further details could not be immediately provided.

The grounds appear to be open to the public Saturday.

