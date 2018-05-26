NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A bomb squad was called to a Massachusetts fairground to respond to reports of an explosive device.
Western Mass News says an explosive device was found in a vehicle at the Three County Fairgrounds Friday night in Northampton.
A member of the state’s Fire Marshal’s Office says that an IED device was found in the vehicle, but that further details could not be immediately provided.
The grounds appear to be open to the public Saturday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
- Border Patrol agent kills woman who crossed border illegally in Texas, authorities say
___
Information from: WGGB-TV, http://www.wggb.com