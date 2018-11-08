MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed when two explosions shook near a police and fire station in southwestern Oregon.

The Mail Tribune reports authorities responded to two blasts Wednesday night near the Grants Pass Public Safety Station.

Grants Pass Police Deputy Chief Jim Hamilton says emergency crews found a man engulfed in flames and extinguished the fire by using a nearby sleeping bag.

Hamilton says the man was taken to a hospital where he died Thursday.

Investigators haven’t released the man’s name.

Hamilton said preliminary investigation shows two camp-sized propane canisters may have led to the blasts.

He says the explosions don’t appear to be connected to the police and fire facility but was in an area known for people without shelter to spend the night.

