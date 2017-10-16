BANGALORE, India (AP) — Indian police say seven people were killed and seven others injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a residential building in southern India.
Police constable Shiv Raj said the accident occurred early Monday in the technology hub of Bangalore.
The force of the explosion caused large sections of the two-story building to collapse.
Many residents of Indian cities use liquefied petroleum gas sold in large cylinders for cooking.
Few other details were available.