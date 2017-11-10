Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed in an explosion at a Florida work site.

The Palm Beach Post reports that blast occurred Friday afternoon in a Boynton Beach retirement community.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says a crew had been working in an 8-foot-wide, 3-foot-deep hole at Sun Valley East. The victim had been near a construction drain when an air bag his crew was using exploded.

Besides the one fatality, two other workers received medical treatment at the scene.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks

It wasn’t immediately clear what the crew had been working on.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

The Associated Press