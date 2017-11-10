BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed in an explosion at a Florida work site.
The Palm Beach Post reports that blast occurred Friday afternoon in a Boynton Beach retirement community.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says a crew had been working in an 8-foot-wide, 3-foot-deep hole at Sun Valley East. The victim had been near a construction drain when an air bag his crew was using exploded.
Besides the one fatality, two other workers received medical treatment at the scene.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the crew had been working on.
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com