GARDEN CITY, Idaho (AP) — Four people sustained minor injuries in an explosion at a southwestern Idaho business on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the explosion happened just before 11 a.m. in Garden City.

Officials have released few details, and have not said what caused the explosion.

Fire department officials have asked the public to avoid the area due to a possible hazardous material situation, and the Boise Police Department Bomb Squad has deployed its robot.

The FBI is also at the scene investigating.