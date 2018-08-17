HOMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an explosion destroyed a coffee shop and injured three workers in a rural south Georgia city.
Glenn Allen, a spokesman for Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens, said investigators do not suspect foul play in the blast that rocked the tiny city of Homerville at about 12:15 p.m. Friday. Allen said investigators are looking at whether a construction crew digging in the area might have triggered a natural gas explosion.
Allen says: “The building is destroyed.” Only three employees were inside. Allen said they were airlifted to a hospital in Gainesville, Florida. Their conditions were not immediately known.
On the city’s Facebook page, Homerville officials asked residents to avoid the downtown area.
Homerville has about 2,500 residents living roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the Georgia-Florida line.