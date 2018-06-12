ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an explosion at an Atlanta-area home has injured multiple people.

News outlets cite a release from the Roswell Fire Department that says two people were treated on scene and then hospitalized with second- and third-degree burns Tuesday night.

Another person was injured but did not require hospitalization.

Roswell Fire spokesman Pabel Troche says no fire was reported at the scene, but the single-family home sustained “substantial damage.”

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Further details haven’t been released.