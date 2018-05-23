MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Explore Bike Share has launched with a celebration touting the benefits of 600 rental bikes stationed through a Tennessee city.
The Commercial Appeal of Memphis reports Explore Bike Share launched Wednesday with the celebration that touted the health, recreation, transportation and community-building benefits of the rental bikes stationed from West Memphis to Orange Mound. Volunteers rode about 225 of the nonprofit’s BCycle Dash bicycles.
BCycle, a 10-year-old unit of Wisconsin-based Trek Bicycle Corporation, is the system’s equipment provider. The system is accessed with the BCycle mobile phone app that pinpoints the location of stations and bikes, which are equipped with a GPS and a flat-screen computer.
An hour ride retails for $5, but officials say there are opportunities for lower-income people to participate for as little as $5 a year.
Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com