TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Experts are looking at how Oklahoma’s seismic activity impacts critical infrastructure as frequent, low-level earthquake swarms continue to pop off throughout the state.

The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma has experienced 80 earthquakes of 3.0 or greater magnitudes this year through Thursday morning. The Oklahoma Geological Survey says that 2015 was the state’s peak year, with just over 900 quakes of 3.0 or greater.

A Society of Exploration Geophysicists article this month said that soil, concrete and steel structures are “susceptible to fatigue” under seismic conditions that weren’t considered during design. Scientists worry long-term low-level shaking could affect storage tanks and pipelines in Cushing, an oil hub in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa-based society is hosting an August forum to engage experts in discussions on the issues and write for publication.

