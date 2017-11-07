HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Consultants at the final of five meetings about a proposed master plan for the Big Island’s bussing system said ridership has dropped by almost one-third throughout the past four years.

West Hawaii Today reports that at the meeting on Monday, the consultants said an unreliable aging fleet is mostly to blame for the drop in ridership.

The system is struggling with a shortage of working buses and the county is spending thousands of dollars a day for backup buses and drivers from private companies.

The County Council voted in 2015 to have a $500,000 study done and Honolulu-based SSFM International was chosen to conduct it. It’s the first time in the bus system’s 40-year history a master plan has been attempted.

