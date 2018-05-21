OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A national police expert says evidence room problems like a Utah technician fired after being found high on methamphetamine at work are all too common.

The Standard-Examiner reported Sunday that Joe Latta with the International Association for Property and Evidence says meth and pills have been a serious problem in recent years.

He says it’s unfortunate that property-room issues are overlooked until there’s a scandal.

The evidence room at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office is undergoing an in-depth audit after a longtime evidence technician was fired in January. Authorities say she was found intoxicated on duty and acknowledged breaking into methamphetamine evidence bags and consuming the drugs for at least a year.

Her supervisor, Lt. Kevin Burns, retired under pressure after the allegations surfaced. He is currently running for Weber County Sheriff.