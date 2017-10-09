LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine pyrotechnics expert says the man who died during a fireworks accident shouldn’t have had access to professional grade explosives.

Central Maine Pyrotechnics President Steven Marston says 57-year-old Timothy Whitney Sr., of Lewiston, needed state and federal licenses to use the fireworks that ended up killing him Sunday in Sabattus. The Sun Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2ycFpB1 ) Whitney had no such licenses.

Marston says the licenses require extensive training to obtain.

Consumer-grade fireworks have been legal in the state since 2012. Towns can prohibit their use, but Sabattus allows them.

A spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety could not be reached for comment Monday.

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com