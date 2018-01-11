DENVER (AP) — A Colorado doctor says the state’s heavy flu season is far from finished, but might be near its peak.

The Denver Post reported Thursday that state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy says the latest numbers suggest the season could peak sometime this month.

Colorado has had three times its normal number of hospitalizations this flu season. Through last week, about 1,600 people in the state had been hospitalized with the flu.

Experts say a nasty strain of influenza that vaccines have trouble targeting is the cause of widespread flu seasons nationwide.

The flu generally kills a few dozen people in Colorado each year. The state does not track total flu deaths in real time, but Herlihy said no children have died from the flu so far this season.

