HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — A forensic expert says a U.S. student in Bermuda died from an apparent fall and there was no sign of foul play.

Forensic pathologist Christopher Milroy tells reporters in the British island territory that 19-year-old Mark Dombroski fell from a “great height” for unknown reasons but that there are no signs of the involvement of any other people.

Milroy is a Canadian pathologist who was brought to Bermuda to perform the autopsy. He spoke to reporters Thursday.

Dombroski’s body was found Monday at the base of a colonial fortress after an intensive search involving local authorities, volunteers and his family.

The college student was in Bermuda for a rugby tournament. He was last seen early Sunday as he walked out of a restaurant-bar where his teammates were socializing.