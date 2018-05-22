ARCO, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials in eastern Idaho say the first nuclear reactor to produce a usable amount of electricity will be open for free guided tours starting Friday.
The Idaho National Laboratory says visitors can also tour the Experimental Breeder Reactor-I on their own by following the self-guided tour instructions.
The reactor is located about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls.
The reactor was completed in 1951 and was decommissioned in 1964.
In 1966, it became a National Historic Landmark. About 10,000 visitors toured the site last year.