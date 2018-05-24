COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two of the South Carolina Democrats vying to be their party’s gubernatorial nominee say fresh perspective is needed for progress. The third contender says he has the experience needed to lead.

Much of Thursday night’s debate at Clemson University consisted of Florence attorney Marguerite Willis and Charleston consultant Phil Noble teaming up on longtime state Rep. James Smith, blaming him for a shortage of teachers and the multi-billion-dollar V.C. Summer nuclear construction boondoggle.

Smith pointed out the achievements of his 22 years in the state House of Representatives, and encouraged his opponents to “attack the problems, not each other.”

Smith also pointed out that the Legislature is largely controlled by Republicans, who are to blame for failure to act on many issues.

Voters pick their nominee June 12.