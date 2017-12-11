NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Former Yale basketball captain Jack Montague, who was expelled from the Ivy League school in 2016 for sexual misconduct, has enrolled at Belmont University in Tennessee.
Montague, who is still suing to be readmitted to Yale, complained in a court deposition last spring that he was unable to apply to other schools. He said Yale would not release his transcript until he paid a disputed tuition bill.
Karen Schwartzman, a spokeswoman for Montague, says Yale later released the transcript, allowing Montague to enroll at Belmont this fall. She says not all of his credits transferred and he will need two semesters to graduate.
He exhausted his basketball eligibility at Yale.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Things might have been ugly for Seahawks in their 30-24 defeat, but they don’t lose any ground
Montague denies the sexual misconduct allegations. No criminal charges were ever sought.
Yale’s attorneys have said the school and its officials acted appropriately.
The lawsuit, which also seeks monetary damages, is expected to go to trial next year.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25