SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota farmers are expected to plant the same amount of corn this year as last, and a slightly smaller soybean crop.

The differs from the national trend. The federal Agriculture Department says in its annual prospective plantings report that U.S. farmers will seed more soybeans than corn for the first time in 35 years, due primarily to profitability.

Other South Dakota crops with forecast increases in acres are spring wheat, sorghum, flaxseed and hay.

Crops with projected declines in acres are sunflowers, oats and dry peas. Winter wheat acres seeded last fall also are estimated to be down.