Nation & WorldNation & World Politics Exit poll say that Vladimir Putin has won the presidential election with more than 70 percent of the vote Originally published March 18, 2018 at 11:05 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MOSCOW (AP) — Exit poll say that Vladimir Putin has won the presidential election with more than 70 percent of the vote. The Associated Press Next StoryDemocratic Rep. Hy Kloc retiring amid cancer battle Previous StoryArt sale dispute heads to Massachusetts’ highest court