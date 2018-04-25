HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The executive director of the Montana Board of Investments is retiring in September.

David Ewer is a former state legislator from Helena who opposed electric deregulation, was state budget director for Gov. Brian Schweitzer and has overseen the Board of Investments for seven years.

The board’s work includes investing and administering $18.5 billion in operating, working capital, trust funds, insurance funds and pension funds for the state.

Schweitzer tells the Great Falls Tribune that in 2009-10, during the middle of the Great Recession, only two states were in the black and Montana was one of them. He says he credits Ewer.

Ewer has worked for the board for 19 years and has also served as head of a municipal bond program, manager of its international stock portfolio, research manager and deputy director.

